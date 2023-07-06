The Boston Red Sox will face a familiar foe as Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Eovaldi will try to lead the Rangers to a series win while the Red Sox seek a second consecutive victory. Boston earned a win behind Brayan Bello on Wednesday night, tying up the best-of-three series.

Eovaldi, who spoke earlier this week about leaving the Red Sox in free agency and what it’s like to return to Boston, has been exceptional for the Rangers this season. The veteran right-hander has a 2.64 ERA in 17 starts with a 10-3 record. Should Eovaldi keep that ERA for the rest of the season — a big if, obviously — it would mark the lowest in his career.

The Red Sox will counter with right-hander Kutter Crawford.

Story continues below advertisement

Triston Casas will return to Boston’s lineup as he’ll bat sixth and start at first base while Kiké Hernández is back in the staring group for the first time this series, and he’ll bat seventh and play second base.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (44-43)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

Story continues below advertisement

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3-4, 3.92 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (51-36)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Adolis García, RF

Josh Jung, 3B

Jonah Heim, C

Ezequiel Duran, DH

Robbie Grossman, LF

Leody Taveras, CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (10-3, 2.64 ERA)