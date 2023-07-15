Red Sox’s Alex Cora Hints At Start Of Rehab Assignment For Trevor Story

Trevor Story has yet to make his debut in the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but that could change soon.

The 30-year-old underwent elbow surgery in the offseason and was placed on the 60-day injured list. Story continues to recover from the injury, but there is optimism following the All-Star break that he could make his return and assist the Boston Red Sox in their hunt for a postseason berth.

Story estimated an August return was his goal, and manager Alex Cora has offered updates on a near daily basis since his role in the infield is much needed.

“Ask me for an update Tuesday in Oakland, we’ll know more then,” Cora told reporters at Wrigley Field on Saturday, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Boston will re-evaluate Story’s status next week, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. But it appeared Cora hinted that the veteran could begin his rehab assignment sometime next week while the Red Sox are on the road against the Oakland Athletics.

Other stars like Chris Sale are working their way back toward a return, and it looks like the Red Sox are in line in to get key contributors back just in time. Boston hopes to remain in playoff contention until then. It was two games back in the American League wild-card race before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.