The Boston Red Sox are still flirting with postseason contention as the Aug. 1 trade deadline quickly approaches.

While it’s unknown how the Red Sox are planning to handle the deadline behind the scenes, their hopes are still alive and well, despite sitting in a last-place position in the division. Boston still has a shot, albeit needing a red-hot run, to reach October, but the window isn’t shut nonetheless.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who isn’t against the team buying at the deadline, doesn’t see the need for a major blockbuster acquisition in order for the team to turn things around — recalling the 2018 World Series-winning season when addressing that point.

“The one thing about the trading deadline and living it in ’18 when we were the best team in the big leagues is it’s not always the blockbuster trade that gets you to the playoffs and wins you the World Series,” Cora told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “It’s kind of like the complimentary part that helps a 25-man roster, a 26-man roster, to win on a daily basis. If you go back to ’18, I bet they were questioning Dave (Dombrowski), right?”

Before the Red Sox broke their franchise’s all-time single-season wins record (108) and won the World Series, the team made some wise moves that initially weren’t widely recognized as such. Boston acquired Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce, who played tug-of-war for Fall Classic MVP, plus added Ian Kinsler for infield depth.

While this season is different for a handful of reasons, Boston has proven to be capable of going on red-hot stretches on all sides of the diamond. Therefore, perhaps this team is also just a small piece or two away from making a season-deciding run.

“There’s a lot of conversations and as you guys know, it’s not only about the next two months, three months. It’s about the future of the organization,” Cora explained. “If there’s something out there that can impact us this year and the upcoming years, I know that’s something that we are trying to accomplish — to win now and put ourselves in a great situation in the upcoming years.”