The Boston Red Sox continue to show up in matchups against division rivals, sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in their latest three-game series Sunday.

In moving above the .500 hump at 43-42 on the season, Boston also improved its record versus American League East teams to 16-11 with a plus-18 run differential. An obvious helping hand in their hopes of making the postseason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora highlighted the learning lesson series at Rogers Centre provided.

“The way we played this weekend was fun to watch. Hopefully, it’s a lesson to everybody here in this group that (if) we play that way against everybody, we got a chance,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So now we go home, relax tomorrow and be ready for Texas, who’s a great team.”

When facing the Blue Jays specifically, the Red Sox have gone 7-0, hitting .384, including .297 with runners in scoring position, averaging seven runs per contest while recording a plus-20 run differential.

Yet, Sunday’s series finale win didn’t go as smoothly as the stats read on paper.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays went back and forth with Boston overcoming a two-run deficit in the seventh inning and then going ahead, courtesy of Alex Verdugo’s clutch solo homer, in the top of the ninth in order to remain in the win column. The victory also featured a five-hit game from Jarren Durran plus four strong innings out of the bullpen from Nick Pivetta.

“It was fun, it was a great team win,” Cora said. “I know they’re happy.”