The last few years haven’t been kind to Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.

You’ve heard the story roughly 1,000 times. The seven-time All-Star was well on his way to becoming one of the most dominant starters in Major League Baseball history before a string of injuries derailed his career.

In the last four seasons, the 34-year-old has had Tommy John surgery, broke his finger on a line drive almost immediately following his return, then broke his wrist in a freak bicycle accident. Those injuries, plus a few more, resulted in more than six trips to the injured list for Sale, including his most recent stint.

It hasn’t been easy for Sale, but a recent visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. helped put things in perspective for him.

“I’ve got a few things in there,” Sale told Rob Bradford on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “I definitely do appreciate it. I can only imagine what it means to be an actual hall of famer, like David (Ortiz) or Pedro (Martinez), guys who actually have plaques up. I do appreciate and have a respect for the fact that I had items in there.”

How has Cooperstown immortalized Sale? Well, they have one of his White Sox jersey’s from when he went eight straight games with 10 strikeouts or more, his 2018 All-Star hat — which marked his third consecutive All-Star start — and cleats from his 300th strikeout in 2017.

“You forget about that stuff,” Sale said. “If I hadn’t have seen that, I would have never guessed I had eight straight games with 10-plus punch-outs. The All-Star hat, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, that did happen.’ Obviously, with the last couple of years, it’s only been bad things that have happened to me so it feels kind of cool — I said it yesterday to (Red Sox manager Alex Cora), ‘Hey, I used to be good at this game.’ I don’t know, it was cool for me to see how cool other people thought it was.”

It’s hard — nay, impossible — to argue with Sale. He’s got more than 2,100 strikeouts and six finishes in the top-five in Cy Young voting. He won a World Series in 2018 and has a 3.08 ERA through 1,737 innings.

The Red Sox veteran was an ace, and very well could be again if he puts recent struggles with injuries behind him.