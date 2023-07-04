BOSTON — So far, so good at the plate for speedy Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Starting off the year without a roster spot on Opening Day, Duran patiently awaited his opportunity to prove himself in Boston and has since emerged into a valuable part of the lineup. The 26-year-old led off Tuesday’s game against the Rangers with a triple, then followed with a double in Boston’s 6-2 Independence Day loss to Texas.

Despite quickly campaigning for an everyday spot with the Red Sox, Duran isn’t getting too ahead of himself amid his recent success in the batter’s box.

“Always feels good to have results, but can’t get too caught up in it cause that’s when the game will punish you and you’ll go 0-for-4 with four (strikeouts),” Duran said. “I’m just trynna ride the wave, just trynna put good at-bats together for the team and just trying to help the team win.”

It’s come to the point where any hard contact off Duran’s bat is expected to result in a double (at least). With the fastest feet on the base paths in Boston, Durran has taken advantage of his speed, stretching out what would be singles from most players across Major League Baseball, into doubles and — on Tuesday — triples.

Duran became the first Red Sox player to record six extra-base hits in his last two games played within the last 10 seasons, joining fellow outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. (2015) and Mookie Betts (2018) on that exclusive list.

“It felt really good,” Duran explained. “That was the first one of the year so I was a little winded. Cardio’s not up for that, but it’s always good to get a good start for the boys and just get on the board and score early.”

Duran added: “It’s always good to score early, it doesn’t matter if it’s a pen day or a start, you always wanna get on the board first and kind of punch them in the mouth.”