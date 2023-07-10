Former Red Sox and current Dodgers star Mookie Betts is set to take the stage in the 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday night.

Betts will take on a stacked derby lineup, consisting of Pete Alonso, Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randy Arozarena among others — some of the game’s biggest power-hitting threats today. Yet, playing the underdog of the contest, Betts has the support of former Los Angeles teammate Justin Turner, who vouched for the 27-year-old when speaking to WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast.

“The thing about Mookie is I personally think he has one of the most efficient swings in all of baseball, meaning he finds the barrel and backspins the ball more often than anyone,” Turner told Bradford. “… You might not be seeing the tape measure shots that are going over 450 (feet), but I think he’s gonna be very consistent at hitting the ball over the fence.”

Last season, Betts hit a career-high 35 home runs with the Dodgers, continuing to impress with an undersized 5-foot-9 frame, which typically doesn’t translate into power of that caliber. That could also work against Betts in terms of stamina, especially going up against Guerrero in the first round.

“I think he’s gonna be just fine,” Turner added.

Despite having already crushed 26 home runs (10 lead-off) along with a National League-leading .586 slugging percentage through the first half of the season, Betts isn’t a favorite by any stretch. In fact, the seven-time All-Star enters the contest tied for the lowest odds, which even he acknowledged beforehand.

The Dodgers have never had a home run derby winner since its inception in 1985, giving Betts a shot at making history.