Red Sox’s Justin Turner Posts Hilarious Video Of Rained-Out Fenway

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets game on Friday night at Fenway Park was suspended because Mother Nature decided to drop buckets of water over the park in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Many people in attendance posted videos on social media showing pools of water on the field, but none were as hilarious as Red Sox infielder Justin Turner’s.

The 38-year-old veteran’s video showed the slugger wearing plastic bags over his feet and legs, wading through inches-deep water from the dugout to the clubhouse with the caption, “I thought we could have played through it,” followed by three laughing emojis.

I thought we could have played through it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zl6Cop5864 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 22, 2023

The Mets held a 4-3 lead over Boston in the bottom of the fourth inning when the game was called. Friday night’s game will resume where it left off on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. while Saturday’s original 4:10 p.m. start will move to 7:10 p.m. for the second game of a doubleheader. You can watch both games, plus pregame coverage, on NESN.