Red Sox’s Justin Turner Smokes Another Home Run Vs. Giants

Justin Turner tortured the San Francisco Giants for years as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but left the division after nine seasons to join the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

They probably thought they had escaped the red-bearded menace.

They thought wrong.

Turner, on a weekend where he was booed mercilessly every time he stepped up to the plate, stuck it to Giants fans one more time Sunday — smoking a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning at Oracle Park.

It was the 16th time Turner had homered against San Francisco, the third-most of any team in Major League Baseball. He has 25 against the San Diego Padres and 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 382-foot home run put the Red Sox ahead, 3-2, but the Giants tied the game back up in the bottom of the inning.