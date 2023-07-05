Reliever Red Sox Traded For Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

BOSTON — The Red Sox looked for reliever Wyatt Mills to be a part of their bullpen mix when they traded for him from the Kansas City Royals this offseason.

But Mills won’t get a chance to take to the mound for the Red Sox at all this season.

The Red Sox announced prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park that Mills underwent successful Tommy John surgery. The procedure was done by Dr. Keith Meister at Texas Metroplex Institute for Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Mills pitched in a spring training game in mid-March before being shut down a few days later due to right elbow inflammation.

The Red Sox traded for the right-hander in the middle of December and sent minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace to the Royals in exchange.

The 28-year-old Mills appeared in 38 games over the last two seasons with the Seattle Mariners and the Royals. He has a career 6.21 ERA and a 1.548 WHIP.