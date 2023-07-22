Ten years later, a number of moments stand out from the Boston Red Sox 2013 season that culminated with a World Series championship.

One of the season’s greatest finishes came ten years ago today in a primetime matchup with the New York Yankees.

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Red Sox and Yankees immersed themselves in another classic. Boston scored seven runs across the third, fourth, and fifth innings against C.C. Sabathia. Mike Napoli and Johnny Gomes both homered as the Red Sox offense drove the way.

The Yankees would respond, however, with four runs in the sixth and seventh inning to tie the game against the Boston bullpen.

With the game in extra innings, Mike Napoli struck lighting twice when he took a fastball from Adam Warren over the center field wall for a walk-off home run, his second homer of the night, as the Red Sox defeated their rivals, 8-7.

Check out Napoli’s blast here.