FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the biggest summer storylines engulfing the National Football League relates to the displeasure of running backs and the depreciation of the position.

New England Patriots third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, however, isn’t concerning himself with the situation. Stevenson, who isn’t eligible to sign an extension until next offseason, instead is putting all of his energy into performing on the field.

“I’m just focusing on the game of football,” Stevenson said at Gillette Stadium on Friday after New England’s third training camp practice. “It’s training camp season I’m not really focused on that. I’m focused on getting better and playing the game.”

When asked if he was invited to the meeting running backs held, Stevenson responded: “No comment.” He’s not paying much attention to the opinions of veteran rushers, many of whom have spoken out about the position not being treated respectfully.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not even a veteran running back, I’m going into my third year,” Stevenson said. “So I’m not really worried about that right now, I’m worried about this season.”

The outcry from running backs around the NFL surfaced when Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs failed to come to long-term contract extensions with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Both had the franchise tag placed on them, offering no long-term security despite how much they meant to their respective offenses. Barkley has since signed a one-year deal with the Giants and returned to the field for training camp while Jacobs continues to hold out.