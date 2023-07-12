The Boston Red Sox have plenty to prove to themselves as we approach the second half of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Just like every other team in baseball, the Red Sox intend to look a bit different after the MLB All-Star break. The only question that remains is: will they be buyers or sellers? Boston can answer that over the three-week stretch that precedes the Aug. 1 trade deadline, with a handful of wins pushing them into contention for a Wild Card spot and a stretch of losses placing them right back in the baseball void that is a .500 record.

There are a few players, in particular, that have a lot more riding throughout the second half of the season, however. As the Red Sox try to figure out who they’ll be moving forward, these men will be on a mission to prove themselves to the team, or others around the league.

Jarren Duran

Was the first half a fluke, or is Jarren Duran the center fielder of the future in Boston?

The Red Sox sure hope its the latter. It took Duran nearly two seasons of up-and-down play to finally figure things out at the big-league level, as he exploded with 27 doubles in just 251 plate appearances in the first half. The 26-year-old had 17 stolen bases, two triples and five home runs heading into the break, building a .320/.367/.519 line that would make Freddie Freeman blush.

Despite all of this, Duran is still splitting time with Adam Duvall in center field as the Red Sox look to get the veteran on track by playing righty-lefty splits. It has been a successful formula, but if Duran can improve against left-handed pitchers (.278/.325/.417) the job should become his permanently.

Triston Casas

Triston Casas is in an opposite spot to that of Duran.

While the speedy outfielder has garnered positive attention for his play, Boston’s first baseman has struggled to stay on the field due to inconsistencies on defense and in the box. The underlying metrics play into Casas’ favor, as he ranks in the top 10% in exit velocity.

The fact of the matter is, without defensive improvements and more consistent at-bats, it’s hard to see Casas ever graduating into an All-Star caliber player in the bigs. If there’s ever a time to prove he can start putting it together, it’s in August and September.

Brennan Bernardino

Where in the world did Brennan Bernardino come from?

The Red Sox plucked the 31-year-old off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and have seen him turn into one of the most reliable arms in Alex Cora’s bullpen. In 25 appearances for Boston, he has a 2.51 ERA and a 1.081 WHIP.

Though we’re sure the Red Sox would be content in letting Bernardino ride this hot streak into an eventual downturn, the veteran could guarantee himself a bigger role moving forward should he continue looking like one of Boston’s best arms.

Connor Wong

It could be argued Connor Wong has nothing to prove, as he’s proven to be a major-league-level catcher over the course of the season.

He’s got some new competition, however.

The Red Sox selected Kyle Teel with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, meaning it’s more than likely they believe he’ll be the catcher of the future in Boston. Wong has that role locked up now, and he could stave off Teel so long as he continues playing at the level he has in 2023.

Kiké Hernandez

If there is anyone on the Red Sox looking to turn things around in the second half, it’s Kiké Hernandez.

In a season where he has been asked to do a number of different things, the 31-year-old has struggled to get anything going. He leads the American League in errors (15) and is a negative-WAR player (-0.6) for the first time since 2016, per Baseball Reference. Hernandez needs to turn things around quickly, or he might be out of a job in Boston.

Trevor Story

Trevor Story is on the opposite side of the coin from Hernandez.

Story’s contract pretty much guarantees him a job, but prolonged cold streaks and the injury that has shelved him for the entirety of the first half have raised questions. What role will he play in his return? Can his body hold up at shortstop? Is he worth his contract? We’ll find out once he makes that anticipated return.

Chris Sale

This is the big one.

We know Chris Sale can still pitch at a high level. We just don’t know if his body can hold up. The expectation is that the 34-year-old will make a return in 2023 from his shoulder injury, but can he hold up and help the Red Sox make a run at the postseason?

That, he still has to prove.