Speculated Celtics Target Reportedly Signs With Conference Rival

The Boston Celtics were reported to be a potential suitor for veteran guard Patrick Beverley after they traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Well, Beverley will not be joining the Green. Instead, Beverley will be headed to the City of Brotherly Love to play with the Philadelphia 76ers, the sixth franchise he will represent.

Beverley on Saturday agreed to a one-year deal with Philadelphia, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The tenacious Beverley, known for his pesty defense, will be entering his age-35 season after playing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls last season.