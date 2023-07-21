Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry discussed his upcoming film “Underrated” with NBC Sports Boston and reflected on his time spent at TD Garden during the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics.

Curry has made six Finals appearances, clinching the championship in four — most recently winning in 2022 against the Celtics.

This series was especially notable for the guard because he took home some extra hardware in the NBA Finals MVP trophy, a first-time nod.

When speaking with NBC10’s Kwani Lunis, Curry seemed to have enjoyed the atmosphere of the TD Garden during the playoffs.

“When you’re in the Finals, there’s gonna be a narrative that takes form based on the city and the fan base and all that,” Curry said. “It was, for me, an acknowledgment of how great the environment was, how great the energy around that series was.

“It brought the best out of all of us. I know one team had to win, and thankfully it was us, but I’ll remember that series for a long time.”

The Warriors won two-of-three games in Boston, besting the Celtics in six games.

It’s possible this might not be Curry’s last Finals against the Celtics. Boston was the favorite to win the 2024 NBA championship title as of June 22, while Golden State has the seventh-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.