Marcelo Mayer put together an impressive showing in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle on Saturday, and the Boston Red Sox top prospect looked the part in more ways than one.

Mayer rocked a pair of custom cleats for the game, as pointed out by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. His right cleat featured the sand and water in reference to San Diego’s beaches while his left foot showcased the Green Monster with a Nike swoosh made of dirt from Fenway Park.

Mayer went with a combination of the Green Monster and the gold-and-blue of San Diego’s beaches pic.twitter.com/LCCGIKj4YR — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 8, 2023

“They’re so sick,” Mayer told Speier. “I requested the two themes, just show where I’m from and then I play for the Red Sox, so a Fenway-themed cleat. And then they (Custom Cleats) said they could get dirt from Fenway, and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah. That’s sick.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayer added: “Custom Cleats did a hell of a job. They did more than what I thought they would do.”

MLB.com’s No. 4 prospect in all of baseball, Mayer singled in his only at-bat before he stole second base Saturday.