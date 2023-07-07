This ‘More Than Anything’ Led To Grant Williams’ Celtics Exit

The Boston Celtics and Grant Williams tried to make things work.

Though they couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension entering the 2022-23 season, there was hope on both sides that a deal could get done in restricted free agency. That didn’t happen, as the Celtics ended up dealing Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade that landed them multiple second-round picks.

So, what ultimately led to the split?

Well, the Celtics “never expected to acquire” Kristaps Porzingis, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“Williams and his camp made it clear that he just wanted an opportunity to play, and sources said Stevens considered that when essentially allowing Williams to move on,” Himmelsbach reported Thursday.

The Celtics traded for Porzingis on June 22 and eventually locked him into a two-year extension that will tie him to Boston through 2026.

There’s also the small matter of money. The Celtics’ luxury-tax bill would have jumped about $40 million if they had retained Williams, sending them clear past the salary cap’s new second apron that puts further roster-building restrictions in place, per Himmelsbach.

Boston’s ownership and front office has made it clear they’ll pay to build a title team, but $40 million is a bit much for a player who fell out of the rotation on a number of occasions in 2023.