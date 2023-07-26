The Boston Red Sox have teeter-tottered around the .500 mark, yet are still within reach of the postseason, making a strong case for the organization to play buyers before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

However, if that’s the route Boston takes, perhaps it’d make the most sense to capitalize not only at the right time, but on the right (lackluster) team.

Ideally, swooping in on an organization just counting its days as the season winds down would suit the Red Sox best. It could open the door for team-friendly swaps plus the potential reward of a depth piece that’ll pay dividends down the line. Therefore, taking a look at the National League East last-place Washington Nationals could be a start in doing just that.

“We’re open for business,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters on July 18, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “We’re going to do deals that make sense for us. We have a plan in place, we’ll have a blueprint in place for this rebuild. We’re always open-minded and we’ll always be aggressive. That’s not to say we’re going to move everybody. But if we can move the ball forward in the rebuild process, we certainly will be open-minded to it.”

Here are three Nationals players the Red Sox could target ahead of the deadline:

Kyle Finnegan, RHP

You can never have too much bullpen depth, right?

Finnegan, 31, so far has provided the Nationals with just that, albeit performing at a solid level for a team of zero importance this season. The right-hander is under arbitration for the next two seasons, making him an affordable option, and has continued to flourish as one of baseball’s more elite relievers, recording a 3.24 ERA through 41 2/3 innings pitched in 2023.

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

Another potential solid bullpen addition, Edwards checks similar boxes such as low cost ($2.25 million in 2023) and performance.

The 31-year-old did hit the injured list, having missed a good chunk of the season, due to right shoulder inflammation. Yet, that doesn’t take away from what Edwards could provide with plenty of time left in the season for teams still in the playoff picture.

Edwards has notched a 3.69 ERA with Washington, but has struggled his last seven games (6.75 ERA). This A) leaves plenty of room for improvement and B) helps a potential trade suitor that isn’t looking to dig deep in the farm system or elsewhere.

Ildemaro Vargas, INF

The standout issue that’s taken a toll on the Red Sox this season is defense. Boston has led all of Major League Baseball, committing 68 errors in 100 games played.

While climbing out of that divot isn’t any easy feat, strengthening the defensive depth could be a start, right? That’s where Vargas, who’s played second base, third base, shortstop and both outfield corners this season, could come in.

Vargas, 32, has committed just two errors playing all across the diamond over the course of 84 defensive chances. In the batter’s box, he’s hit .270 with two home runs and 13 RBIs, but Vargas isn’t one to be leaned on for offensive production, rather serving as the only guy on most rosters able to play all positions besides catcher and center field.

If acquired, Vargas could be under arbitration until 2025.