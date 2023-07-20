The Red Sox sit within striking distance of an American League Wild Card spot. As a result, Boston could be in position to buy at the trade deadline to provide the club a boost.

The Detroit Tigers sit 10 games below .500 and have plenty of moveable pieces that could help a club in a postseason push. For the Red Sox, the team could take a look at a right-handed reliever and other starters currently with Detroit in a deal.

Here are three Tigers players the Red Sox could attempt to acquire if Detroit hosts a fire sale.

Michael Lorenzen

This right-hander earned an All-Star selection in 2023 and continues to improve this season. Lorenzen is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 starts for Detroit on the year.

Lorenzen goes deep into games and keeps his team in them, pitching at least five innings in all but one start in 2023. For the Red Sox, those innings are incredibly important given that Boston currently operates with just three starting pitchers due to a list of injuries.

Lorenzen could slide in well as a rental in the back of the Boston rotation to add stability and consistency for a potential postseason run, or if nothing else, another healthy starter to pitch down the stretch through the end of 2023.

Alex Lange

Lange has been an intriguing reliever with upside for Detroit over a handful of seasons.

This season, Lange holds a 5-2 record with a 4.19 ERA with 15 saves for Detroit. Lange relies on his sharp curveball that he throws 58% of the time along with a hard sinker that sits around 95 mph. Stuff-wise, Lange is a highly enticing option to create a dominant late-game trio with Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen.

Lange is pitching to the highest walk rate of his career at just under 15%. If he can throw strikes, the 27-year-old adds a much-needed quality righty in Boston’s bullpen down the stretch.

Eduardo Rodríguez

While the idea on paper of reuniting with a former durable starter with the Red Sox is intriguing, Rodríguez most likely will cost above what Boston is willing to pay at the 2023 deadline.

The left-hander is having the best season of his career, posting a 5-5 record and a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts. Despite missing over a month due to an index finger injury on his throwing hand, Rodríguez has been consistently effective with 81 strikeouts to just 18 walks.

Rodríguez should be among the most coveted starting pitchers at this deadline. His price could also increase given that he is potentially controllable past this season. Rodríguez has an opt-out in his contract after the 2023 season on a deal that takes him through the 2026 season with $49 million owed across the remaining three seasons.

If the Red Sox were to pay up for the southpaw, Rodríguez looks to continue his success of 2023 with the durability of his Boston days. In six seasons with the Red Sox, Rodriguez went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in 153 career starts.