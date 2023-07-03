Top Four Greatest Third Basemen In Boston Red Sox History

The Boston Red Sox have been home to plenty of all-time greats, past and present.

And that’s regardless of position within the diamond.

Whether it’d be Adrián Beltré in 2010 or Rafael Devers — who is well on his way to contending for the top spot on the list — the Red Sox have had no problem fielding some of the game’s most elite infielders in the hot corner. With Hall of Famers, World Series champs, and even a Fall Classic MVP having played third base for Boston, there are plenty of names to consider when contemplating those worthy of notching an exclusive list.

With that being said, here are the top four:

4. Kevin Youkilis (2004-2011)

Probably the leader in fan favorite votes among the bunch, Kevin Youkilis quickly became a staple in Boston’s infield during his time with the Red Sox.

Providing Gold Glove-caliber defense in the opposite corner at first base, Youkilis was also an elite defense at third, providing a strong level of versatility. He recorded a plus-.960 fielding percentage in seven of his nine seasons with Boston at third base and also compiled a slash line of .287/.388/.487, giving the Red Sox four consecutive 15-plus home run seasons and finishing sixth in American League MVP in 2009.

Youkilis, aside from his unique batting stance, will also be remembered by Boston as a major contributor to the 2007 World Series, going 14-for-28 with three homers, a double, a triple and seven RBIs against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS round.

3. Jimmy Collins (1901-1907)

Unlike anyone else on this list, Jimmy Collins did something no other player in Red Sox history will ever do: winning the franchise’s first-ever World Series title (in 1903), as both a manager and player.

Collins, who batted .296 throughout his time in Boston, is highly-regarded as one of the pioneers of Major League Baseball, helping transcend the way third basemen are viewed and how the position is played. Back when Collins played — in the deadball era — third basemen were traditionally stagnant-like, similar to first basemen, not expected to provide much range or athleticism. Yet, Collins changed that.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1945.

2. Mike Lowell (2006-2010)

Not homegrown in Boston’s farm system, Mike Lowell could easily be considered one of the all-time best trade acquisitions made by the Red Sox.

Originally landing in Boston — alongside Josh Beckett — via trade with the then Flordia Marlins in a swap involving Hanley Ramirez, Lowell quickly changed the initial general perception surrounding the trade.

Lowell was a workhorse at third base, delivering All-Star-level defense along with a bat that earned him 2007 World Series MVP honors. Amid Boston’s win over the Colorado Rockies, Lowell hit .400 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs (three go-ahead), standing out in a star-studded lineup that included David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

1. Wade Boggs (1982-1992)

Having last played in a Red Sox uniform over three decades ago, Wade Boggs still stands as Boston’s best third baseman, giving generations of soon-to-be Red Sox infielders a strong run for their money.

Batting from the left side of the plate, Boggs was ridiculously elite at getting on base, leading the AL in on-base percentage six times while also winning five batting titles — all with the Red Sox. Playing for three teams in the AL East — Boston, New York, Tampa Bay — Boggs finished his career with his jersey number retired by the Red Sox (No. 26) and Rays (No. 12), being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 with a 91.9% vote.

Boggs wrapped up his 11-year run with Boston earning eight consecutive All-Star nominations and hitting .338/.428/.462. In 1987, Boggs batted .363 with a career-high 24 home runs and 89 RBIs, drawing 105 walks for the second season in a row.

While Boggs’ illustrious career could be attributed to hard work, giften talent or anything along those lines, he instead migh chalk it up to the routine susperstious habits, including eating chicken before every game — by far the most intersting of Boston’s elite third basemen crew.