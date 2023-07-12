The American and National Leagues squared off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and while most people tuned in for the bragging rights matchup, others used it as an opportunity to judge the on-field attire.

Not the game itself, not anyone’s performance in particular, but the uniforms.

The All-Star Game isn’t a fashion show, but that doesn’t mean we can’t judge, right? The NL squad sported an atrocious navy blue jersey with black pants combo, giving the AL the award for best-looking uniform in the contest.

Which #AllStarGame uniforms do you like better: American or National League? pic.twitter.com/P3yIhKyMOe — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 12, 2023

Both tops were designed to pay tribute to the Mariners’ signature colors — navy blue and teal — being the team hosting the Midsummer Classic, but again, many viewers didn’t waste the opportunity to add their two cents on the ensemble.

Here are a few of the best reactions, courtesy of Twitter:

#MLB should go back to letting All Stars wear their home jerseys in the game.



That was always the best.



But, if you want to go National League/American League style, I loved these from 1997. pic.twitter.com/FjLciHzw2i — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) July 12, 2023

I have to admit that the American League jerseys are way better than the National League jerseys



The color scheme is awesome with the turquoise! #AllStarGame — AJB (Bedard Baby!) 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Arjun_AJB15) July 12, 2023

I miss MLB All-Stars wearing their own jerseys. The National League looks like it plays for Clancy’s Pub or something. pic.twitter.com/hAEi77YF4t — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 12, 2023