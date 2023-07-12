The American and National Leagues squared off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and while most people tuned in for the bragging rights matchup, others used it as an opportunity to judge the on-field attire.
Not the game itself, not anyone’s performance in particular, but the uniforms.
The All-Star Game isn’t a fashion show, but that doesn’t mean we can’t judge, right? The NL squad sported an atrocious navy blue jersey with black pants combo, giving the AL the award for best-looking uniform in the contest.
Both tops were designed to pay tribute to the Mariners’ signature colors — navy blue and teal — being the team hosting the Midsummer Classic, but again, many viewers didn’t waste the opportunity to add their two cents on the ensemble.
Story continues below advertisement
Here are a few of the best reactions, courtesy of Twitter:
Featured image via Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports Images