Two Former Red Sox Express Belief In Current Team

The Boston Red Sox are playing their best baseball of the season, starting July with an MLB-best 14-5 record and just 1 1/2 games out of the final American League wild card spot.

As the team is in a position to buy at the trade deadline next week, a pair of former Boston World Series champions made the case to do just that.

On Thursday’s episode of Intentional Talk on MLB Network, Kevin Millar and Ryan Dempster complimented the club’s recent play and what a few extra additions could do down the stretch.

“They’ve got some guys getting healthy that are going to be like trade pieces once this full squad gets together,” Millar said.

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that the return of players such as Chris Sale, Trevor Story, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck from the injured list could impact the team as extra additions.

Millar believes the mix of young production, veteran leaders and a good manager in Alex Cora has the Red Sox right in the thick of the playoff mix.

“We’re talking about a team that’s in this hunt,” Millar added. “I think this team is poised to get healthy and then a move here and there if they need it. All they’re trying to do is get to that postseason.”

Dempster elaborated that adding an extra few arms to the pitching staff could make all the difference for the Red Sox. Dempster even made the notion of Padres reliever Josh Hader being an option for Boston. Nonetheless, adding pitching help would address a need for the ballclub.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think for them, if they add an arm or two to that bullpen and maybe one in the rotation, this is a team that can come out of nowhere,” Dempster said. “Good for them for putting themselves in this position.”

Both former players know a thing or two about what it takes to make a playoff run in Boston. Dempster took a title with the Red Sox in 2013 while Millar helped Boston end the franchise’s 86-year championship drought in 2004.