USA Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch World Cup Match Online, On TV

The United States women’s national team takes on the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final.

The U.S. won its first Group E match in a 3-0 victory over Vietnam. Despite Sophia Smith’s two goals in her World Cup debut, fans expected more from the team, and manager Vlatko Andonovski will have to decide what changes he might make to the lineup. Will Julie Ertz play centerback again? Does Rose Lavelle start? Those will be two key decisions to watch.

The Netherlands beat Portugal, 1-0, in its opening Group E match. The Dutch lost to the United States in the 2019 World Cup final in France and lost in the quarterfinals in a penalty-kick shootout in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Revenge will be on the minds of the Dutch on Wednesday.

USA is a -150 favorite in the three-way moneyline at FanDuel. The Netherlands has +440 odds to win, and a draw is priced at +250. The winner of the match will qualify for the knockout rounds.

Here’s how to the United States-Netherlands Women’s World Cup matchup online and on TV.

When: Wednesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports