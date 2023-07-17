The Red Sox picked up right where they left off after the MLB All-Star break, taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs to earn their fourth straight series win.

Rafael Devers also kept the momentum going as well with three home runs in the series, including two homers in Friday night’s 8-3 win at Wrigley Field.

Devers is now hitting .395 in the month of July and is on pace to hit 39 home runs with 127 RBIs this season.

