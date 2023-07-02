What James van Riemsdyk Hopes To Bring To Bruins After Signing Deal

James van Riemsdyk knows the success the Boston Bruins have had over the years and the veteran winger now is hoping to complement the group with his own skillset.

van Riemsdyk, who signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on the first day of free agency Saturday, was complimented by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney for being difficult to contain in front of an opponents’ net, among other things. And van Riemsdyk views that as an aspect he will be able to provide the Black and Gold as he enters his age-34 campaign.

“Just looking at it from afar, just the style of game that I kind of bring some net front presence, some smarts, hockey sense, things like that, I think it definitely fits in well with how the team likes to play and how (Jim Montgomery) tries to coach the team,” van Riemsdyk told reporters Saturday, per a team-provided transcript.

“I think just even watching from afar last year, just watching the style that they’d try to play, definitely seemed like one I thought I could fit in well and definitely relying on your hockey sense, relying on your skill to play the game the right way,” he said.

“Obviously, a great group of guys to play with. I mean you speak to the record of the team last year, that doesn’t happen by accident, so obviously again a lot of the guys from that team coming back, so going to be just exciting to join with them and get started.”

van Riemsdyk spent the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. And while he might not be the same 60-plus point scorer like he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 2007 No. 2 overall pick still offers the hockey IQ and veteran leadership to help a contending team like Boston.

The Bruins likely will be moving on without free agent Tyler Bertuzzi, another hard-nosed forward who gave Boston a net-front presence last season after he was acquired before the trade deadline. Sweeney hinted the two sides would be going in different directions. van Riemsdyk might be able to supplement the expected departure of Bertuzzi on a much cheaper contract.