The Titans shocked the NFL world Sunday, but head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t too fazed about the upgrade general manager Ran Carthon made to the team.

Tennessee will sign DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal, according to multiple reports. The reported deal ends New England’s pursuit for an upgrade at the wide receiver position, and it gives the Titans another playmaker along with Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks.

Patriots fans weren’t pleased by the reported deal, but Titans fans were ecstatic to see their team make an aggressive move.

Vrabel was at the American Century Championship over the weekend and kept the news close to the chest while at Lake Tahoe.

“I did know the news. I’m the head coach,” Vrabel told Pat McAfee and his other co-hosts of the “Pat McAfee Show” on Sunday. “I actually knew the news (Saturday). The whole (front) nine, I didn’t want to give it to you.”

Vrabel wanted to continue playing golf and didn’t elaborate further on Hopkins’ return to the AFC South.

The 31-year-old will be reunited with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly who served the same position while Hopkins was with the Houston Texans.

The fact Vrabel knew about the reported deal a day ahead showed the Titans indeed were the most aggressive out of any team to get Hopkins.