Where Contract Talks Reportedly Stand Between Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sure has been busy this offseason, pulling off trades to reshape Boston’s on-court identity.

But despite having since last Saturday to lock Jaylen Brown into a supermax extension — a deal that could pay the Celtics star around $295 million over five years — an agreement has yet to be reached by the two sides.

That might cause some trepidation for the Celtics faithful, especially with Damian Lillard trade rumors swirling. But there doesn’t seem to be much doubt around the NBA that the Celtics and Brown will get a deal done.

“The Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday. “They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first. Sure, there will be some negotiations regarding incentives, but league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a supermax deal.”

Plenty of max extensions have already been handed out across the league this offseason, with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Desmond Bane inking extensions.

Brown and the Celtics have obviously taken a more patient approach, but things could start heating up very soon with a timetable of getting the supermax deal done starting to form.

“Sources said the sides are expected to talk during the Las Vegas summer league, which begins Friday,” Himmelsbach wrote.