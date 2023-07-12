White Sox Slugger Luis Robert Jr. Suffered Injury In Home Run Derby

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. might be second-guessing participating in the Home Run Derby.

In what is seen as a pretty harmless event, Robert ended up suffering an injury that prevented him from playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The White Sox tweeted out that Robert felt tightness in his calf in the first round of the Derby and had an MRI.

Chicago kept him out of the Midsummer Classic as a precaution and listed him as day-to-day. The plan is for Robert to be evaluated again once the White Sox begin the second half of their season Friday.

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

Robert, who was attending his first All-Star Game, isn’t concerned about the injury, but White Sox fans might not feel the same way given the 25-year-old’s long injury history.

“I felt tightness in my right calf during the first round of yesterday’s Home Run Derby, but it didn’t affect my performance in the second round,” Robert told reporters, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I feel good today, it isn’t anything serious, but as a precaution, we decided that the best for me is not to play in tonight’s All-Star Game.”

Robert blasted 28 home runs in the first round to top Baltimore Orioles standout catcher Adley Rutschman before bowing out in the second round to Randy Arozarena. Robert hit 22 homers in the second round.

Robert turned in an outstanding season to this point, batting .271 with 26 home runs and 51 RBIs. But durability has always been a question mark for the fourth-year pro. He has never played a full MLB season — he suited up for a career-high 98 games in 2022 — due to a litany of injuries, including ailments to his legs.

But Robert expects to be full-go once the underachieving White Sox open up a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

“It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half,” Robert said. “I am sure I’ll be 100% by Friday.”