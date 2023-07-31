Why Alex Cora Won’t Address Red Sox About MLB Trade Deadline

The Red Sox are facing a fair amount of uncertainty before an all-important benchmark, but Alex Cora has no plans to hold a team meeting about it.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Although Boston was a seller in its most recent transaction, recent remarks from Chaim Bloom suggest the club will be looking to buy in the next few days. And for what it’s worth, Red Sox players — including arguably the best on the team — are hoping for reinforcements before the final two months of the regular season.

All told, Boston’s roster could look a bit different come Wednesday. But Cora doesn’t feel the need to talk to his club about what could or couldn’t happen on the trade front.

“No. Never done it,” Cora told reporters Sunday, per The Boston Globe. “I lived it as a player. Nobody had to explain to me what people were doing and what they were thinking. That’s the way I saw it. Right now, where we’re at, everybody’s looking at what’s going on right in front of us and around us. That’s the best way.

“They have questions and people get anxious and all that. But at the end you have to perform, right? You have a job to do. It sounds very businesslike but you’re getting paid to play baseball. Just go out there and do your best.”

The Red Sox didn’t perform all that well over the weekend when they lost two of three to the Giants in San Francisco, which halted the momentum Boston initially brought to the West Coast. Cora’s crew will try to pick it back starting Monday when it opens a three-game set in Seattle.