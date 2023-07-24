The Red Sox claimed a three-game series win Sunday night at Fenway Park without the services of Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo was the odd man out in Boston’s outfield for the primetime affair. Even with a right-hander on the mound for the visiting New York Mets, manager Alex Cora opted for Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and Adam Duvall to patrol the grass.

Speaking with the media before the game, Cora explained why he chose not to put Verdugo in the starting lineup Sunday evening.

“He’s been late on fastballs, out in front of off-speed pitches, swinging and missing more than usual,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo. “So giving him a day today will hopefully help him out.”

Story continues below advertisement

July hasn’t been kind to Verdugo, who’s hitting a measly .127 with 11 strikeouts across 55 at-bats. This downswing comes after a highly impactful June when Verdugo posted a .316 average with 10 doubles, three triples and 30 runs scored over the span of 95 at-bats for the month.

Verdugo will have more time to regroup Monday when the Red Sox enjoy an off day. The veteran outfielder figures to be back in Boston’s starting lineup Tuesday when the club goes up against Atlanta righty Charlie Morton in the Braves-Red Sox series opener at Fenway Park.