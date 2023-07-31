FOXBORO, Mass. — From a viewer’s perspective, the Patriots’ first padded practice of training camp didn’t live up to the hype. New England ran at a relatively slow pace, players didn’t engage in much real contact and there was a heavy emphasis on running and quick-hitting passing plays.

However, things changed during the final moments of Monday’s session. At the end of an 11-on-11 period near midfield, Bill Belichick called for offensive and defensive players to head toward the red zone for what eventually was a true live-contact competitive period. But before players could line up, Belichick called the entire team — all players and coaches, regardless of where they were on the field — for a full-team huddle that he led for roughly two minutes.

So, what was the message?

Multiple Patriots players were asked that question after practice. After hearing from them, it sounds as if Belichick felt some players were too jazzed up with pads on and needed a reset.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just about learning how to practice,” safety Jabril Peppers said. “We know how to practice, but guys (are) just excited. We’re competitive. But gotta know how to practice and keep guys healthy.”

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux added: “Just going over some stuff. Be smart, stay up on your feet. Stuff like that. Small talk, but good talk for the players. Trying to stay healthy.”

“Gotta know how to practice and keep guys healthy” Jabrill Peppers on Bill Belichick’s message for Patriots players

Peppers noted it can be tough for younger players to understand the dos and don’ts of an NFL padded practice.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not that hard,” Peppers said of playing under control. “This is my seventh year in the league now. I had that problem early on coming out, and I learned quickly that that’s not how you practice. It’s not that hard, but you know, the first day of pads — everyone’s excited. We’re competitive, they’re competitive. It was expected, but (Belichick) called us up and we toned it down a bit.”

Godchaux differed from Peppers by saying it can be “very hard” to rein in emotions on the first day of padded practices, but ultimately agreed with his Patriots teammate.

“Everybody wanna prove what they can do, but it’s just the first day in pads,” Godchaux said. “Nobody’s gonna make the team today. … Everybody wants to be aggressive the first day in pads.”

Defensive end Deatrich Wise added: “We’re out here trying to get better, but sometimes things happen. But we gotta make sure we play disciplined … and stay off the ground.”

Story continues below advertisement

New England is scheduled to practice for the next four days, including Friday’s in-stadium event for season ticket holders. Wise indicated the Patriots could be back in shells Tuesday before putting the pads back on Wednesday, but we won’t know for sure until players take the field.