Yankees Fans Boo Video Tribute To Former Outfielder

New York Yankees fans can be ruthless at times. They certainly fit that description Monday night.

With former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks making his return to the Bronx with the Baltimore Orioles for the first time since being released by New York in late May, the bleacher creatures made sure Hicks didn’t get a warm welcome.

The Yankees did make a classy gesture by giving a video tribute to Hicks, who spent seven-plus seasons wearing pinstripes. But it wasn’t well-received as Yankees fans clearly didn’t think that highly of Hicks’ tenure with New York and a loud chorus of boos rang out after the video played. You can watch it unfold from a video from Talkin’ Yanks:

Yankees played an Aaron Hicks tribute video and the fans booed pic.twitter.com/YMOBCD5QNr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 3, 2023

The crowd at Yankee Stadium also brought out the boo-birds when Hicks stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat of the night. Hicks ended up popping out to third in that plate appearance.

The 33-year-old veteran got off to a horrendous start with the Yankees this season, batting .188 with one home run and five RBIs in 28 games before New York parted ways with him. Four days later, Hicks signed with a division foe and seems rejuvenated playing for the Orioles. Coming into Monday’s contest, he was batting .263 with four homers, 12 RBIs and three stolen bases in 26 games with Baltimore.

By switching uniforms, Hicks has turned into an enemy for the Yankees and their fans. And with the way they reacted to him, it seems he had already worn out his welcome before leaving New York.