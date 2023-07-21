Yankees Lose Starting Catcher To Injury For Rest Of Season

The freefalling New York Yankees just can’t seem to escape bad news at the moment.

The Yankees, who have lost nine out of their last 11 games and sit in last place in the American League East heading into Friday night’s action, were dealt another blow with starting catcher Jose Trevino suffering a season-ending injury.

Trevino sustained a torn TFCC ligament in his wrist and thought he could play through it until the pain became unmanageable, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported. Trevino told reporters has dealt with a wrist injury as far as back spring training.

“It’s very frustrating,” Trevino told reporters, per Hoch. “I want to be out there. I want to play; I love to play. I love to catch, I love to wear the pinstripes. There’s nothing more than I want to do than go out there and play, but at this point, I’m not helping anybody.”

After an All-Star and Gold Glove campaign in 2022, Trevino struggled to find the same success in his second season with the Yankees. He batted .210 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 55 games.

Trevino is just one of many Yankees now sidelined, the biggest of which still being superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge hasn’t played since early June after tearing ligaments in his right big toe and there’s no timetable yet for his return.

Trevino’s loss certainly isn’t as big as Judge’s, but the 30-year-old provided strong leadership and defense behind the plate along with being able to manage New York’s pitching staff that won’t be easy to replace. Kyle Higashioka will now take over the bulk of the catching duties for the Yankees and he’s hitting .232 on the campaign with five homers and 24 RBIs.