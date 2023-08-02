New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t one to back down from conflict.

In fact, he seems to be looking for it.

Boone has been known to melt down on the field and in the Yankees dugout, earning 31 ejections across six seasons at the helm in New York. He added an off-the-diamond meltdown to his resumé Wednesday.

Boone does a weekly interview with the folks at Jomboy Media, opening the door and sharing an in-depth look at what life is like as manager of the Yankees. That partnership can be more fun at certain times than others, with the day after the Major League Baseball trade deadline prompting a tense exchange between the two sides about New York’s approach.

Jomboy: “The scariest part to me is that you guys truly think that this is the team and next year is the same as this year, because it’s beyond poor.”

Boone: “What do you mean, ‘think?’ That’s a very passive aggressive little comment you made there. What do you mean, ‘think?’ This is what we have. We’re not gonna roll over.”

Jomboy: “I know you’re not gonna roll over, but the Mets did and they’re probably going to be better than the Yankees in two years because of that. They completely rebuilt.”

Boone: “They’re in a completely different situation and there’s a lotta…”

Jomboy: “(They have) five less wins. If they wanted to really go for it — they had more to sell at the deadline.

Boone: “A lot goes into those things.”

You can watch the (at times, awkward) exchange here.

It was an interesting decision to call Jomboy’s comment “little” while also claiming it was passive aggressive. It’s almost as if that was… passive aggressive. Boone’s frustration is understandable, as the Yankees are in last place in the American League East at 55-52 entering Wednesday. They also didn’t do much to fix that at the deadline, but jumping on a question that has more to do with New York general manager Brian Cashman than him was a bit weird.