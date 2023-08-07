In late July, Trevor Story mentioned this past weekend’s series against the Blue Jays as a potential stretch that could see his return to the Red Sox lineup.

But when all was said and done on Toronto’s three-game sweep over Boston at Fenway Park, Story remained on the injured list.

This wasn’t a surprise. Alex Cora prior to the series opener revealed Story would not be ready for Friday night’s game. And after Sunday afternoon’s series finale, the Red Sox manager further explained why Story wasn’t available for the beginning of Boston’s latest homestand.

“It’s just the bounce-back. It’s spring training for him,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I don’t think it’s about repetitions and all of that. It’s how he feels body-wise, and the only guy who knows how he feels is him. We’re supporting him and helping him with everything.”

Cora added: “People react differently to rehabs. We have to respect the fact that he feels this way. He’s the only guy who can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume he should be OK.”

Story is closing in on the end of the maximum 20 days allowed for a rehab assignment. The two-time All-Star will be off Monday but is in line to play with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and Wednesday. From there, the Red Sox will need to make a decision on the star infielder who underwent elbow surgery in January.

And if Story is able to rejoin Boston this week, it could serve as the spark the club desperately needs.