If Trevor Story hadn’t become a baseball star, perhaps he could have made a career for himself in the NFL.

After all, the Red Sox shortstop played quarterback at Irving High School in Irving, Texas until after his sophomore year, when he narrowed his focus to baseball. But as Story proved Wednesday night in Houston, some of his football talents and instincts still are within him.

In the eighth inning of a tie game between the Red Sox and the Astros, Story forced the reigning World Series champs to strand two with a frame-inning web gem. The two-time All-Star raced to his right to field a Jake Myers grounder and made a seed of a jump throw to first to keep the contest deadlocked.

To Boston manager Alex Cora, the defensive showcase looked like something you’d see on the gridiron.

“I think that’s the football player in him,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “I joke with him. That’s kind of like running the option. He gets it, he runs and he puts it on the money.”

Story’s glovework helped catapult the Red Sox to an extra-innings victory, which was much-needed after Boston dropped the first two games of the series. The visitors now will try to earn a split Thursday, and all of the action can be watched on NESN beginning at 1 p.m. ET.