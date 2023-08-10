Alex Cora Praises Red Sox Front Office For Getting This Trade ‘Right’

It was an under-the-radar trade for the Boston Red Sox from the moment they pulled it off in mid-May.

But acquiring little-known infielder Pablo Reyes from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations has continued to pay dividends for the Red Sox.

Reyes turned into a useful bench piece for Boston, bringing terrific defense to the middle infield and quality at-bats as well. Red Sox Alex Cora may have questioned the acquisition at first, but now after seeing Reyes contribute regularly, the trade gets his stamp of approval.

“I didn’t know much about him until they brought it up and I did my homework,” Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. “The organization was right about him. He’s a good player.”

Cora got some initial information on Reyes from Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles and his brother, Joey. Reyes played for Febles in the Dominican Winter League last year and suited up for the elder Cora for the Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate.

And specifically what Febles revealed to Cora about Reyes ended up panning out.

“Everything Carlos said when we were about to pull the trade, he was on point. There’s a reason Carlos is still here because he was honest,” Cora joked.

But Cora has formed his own impression of Reyes now with the 29-year-old having appeared in 35 games for the Red Sox entering Thursday’s tilt. Reyes, who saw some time in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers prior to his stint with Boston, has provided stellar defensive play with the Red Sox thin up the middle of the diamond, and it is a plus that he is batting .321 with 13 RBIs.

He also delivered his first home run of the season in dramatic fashion Monday against the Royals by belting a walk-off grand slam.

“Good athlete, too,” Cora said. “Not afraid to put pressure on the opposition on the base paths. You’ve seen it. And defensively, versatile. We haven’t seen him play in the outfield. He can play first, he can play third, but right now he’s going to play up the middle.

“So far, the way he controls the at-bats, he doesn’t panic. There’s a lot of at-bats he takes two pitches and then he goes to battle, makes it a 3-2 count and gets his hits, or fouls off a few pitches and gets his walks.”