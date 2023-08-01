The Red Sox needed a jolt of energy Monday night, and Alex Cora called on Jarren Duran to provide it.

Following back-to-back narrow losses to the Giants in San Francisco, Cora challenged Duran to “set the tempo” in Boston’s series opener against Seattle, per MassLive. The speedy outfielder fulfilled his manager’s request, and he did so in typical Duran fashion.

After drawing a lead-off walk at T-Mobile Park, Duran stole second base and immediately made a beeline for third after Mariners catcher Tom Murphy launched his throw into the outfield. Duran’s trip around the bases didn’t stop there, as Julio Rodríguez’s off-the-mark throw to third base allowed the 26-year-old to scamper home and give the visitors an early lead.

Duran admitted he was “absolutely gassed” after he crossed the plate. Cora, meanwhile, acknowledged he’d “never seen anything” like what Duran did to give the Red Sox an early edge, which promoted the two to share a laugh in the dugout after Boston drew first blood.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for Cora’s club, Duran accounted for one of only two runs the Red Sox scored in their series-opening loss to the M’s. Boston’s losing streak now sits at three games after it took a five-game win streak into San Francisco last Friday.

The Red Sox will try to get back in the win column Tuesday night in the Pacific Northwest. NESN’s full coverage of the middle game against the Mariners begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.