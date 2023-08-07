Alex Cora Shares Week Of Returns For Red Sox Impact Players

Four names have swirled around the fate of the Red Sox playoff chances down the stretch based on their returns — Trevor Story, Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck.

On Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Story and Sale should be making an impact in Boston this week, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

After originally planning to take the full extent of his rehab clock through Wednesday, Cora told reporters that Story will be activated on Tuesday as the Red Sox gain stability at shortstop with both the bat and the glove. Throughout his 2023 rehab process, Story hit four home runs between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester on his road back to Boston following elbow surgery in January.

“Getting those game reps was a big part of the progression,” Story told reporters on Monday, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “It felt like the work went really well in Portland and Worcester. A mini-spring training is what it took for me. I’m ready to go now. I’m excited.”

The ballclub also regains a much needed starting pitcher with only three healthy starters currently in the rotation. Cora shared that Sale is in line to start on Friday, which would be the opening game of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers to close out a 10-game homestand at Fenway Park.

In his 11 previous starts in 2023, Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 59.0 innings of work.

Finally, Whitlock could return out of the bullpen for Boston on Sunday after throwing another outing with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. Houck also continues his throwing with Triple-A in hopes of a return in the middle of the month.

With the long-discussed reinforcements officially ready to return, the Red Sox look to respond after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and capitalize on a 10-game stretch against teams with a sub-.500 record in the Kansas City Royals, the Tigers and the Washington Nationals.