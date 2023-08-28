The Boston Red Sox enter the final month of the regular season hanging around the conversation for a postseason spot in the American League.

The hill to climb is steep for the ballclub, trailing the Houston Astros by 4 1/2 games for the final wild card position.

The Red Sox do have a chance to take matters into their own hands with Houston in town for a three-game series after splitting four games in Houston last week. Alex Cora feels his team is still in the mix and can stay in contention by playing consistent baseball down the stretch.

“I just believe you gotta keep playing good baseball,” Cora said on MLB Network Radio on Monday. “That’s it. You cannot get caught up on the ups and downs of the season. There’s going to be days where you’re locked in. There’s going to be days where you don’t feel great. You just have to play.”

Boston has work to do and needs help with teams such as the Astros, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners and others ahead of them and will need help. Ultimately, Cora knows that the Red Sox must control what they can control.

“September 1 is around the corner,” Cora said. “This is what we have to do to make it to October. Then, you go.”

Boston has floated around the standings with flashes of greatness along with periods of poor defense and costly fundamental mistakes. Cora acknowledged that an extra emphasis on doing the little things right can make the difference in a playoff race.

“At the end of the day, it’s fundamental baseball right?” Cora explained. “You catch the ball, you pitch well and you do enough offensively.”

The Red Sox have a clubhouse capable of unselfish players that can make key plays in clutch situations. The Boston manager noted that approach to scratch out wins down the stretch.

“When there’s something bigger than your numbers that you have to play for, it’s a lot easier to go 0-for-4 with a W than the opposite,” Cora said. “It’s right there. The spotlight is on you. It’s on use. We’ve just got to play good baseball.”