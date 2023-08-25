BOSTON — Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox strike first in a critical weekend series at Fenway Park against the Dodgers.

On the very first pitch offered by Los Angeles starter Lance Lynn, Verdugo went to deep right field, launching his 11th round-tripper of the season and giving Boston a quick 1-0 lead. The 27-year-old was fired up, trotting backward and looking toward the Red Sox dugout after getting a potential playoff-impacting series for Boston off on the right foot.

Lynn, who entered the contest already allowing a career-high 32 home runs, knew it right off the sound of the bat, but still provided a funny blanket-faced reaction:

That’s back-to-back games in which Verdugo has gone yard, making the left-handed hitter seven for his last 13 with four RBIs in the most crucial stretch of the year.

Verdugo was part of the 2020 trade — along with Connor Wong and Jeter Downs — that sent former star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

With Betts back in town, Verdugo and the Red Sox can play spoiler and better Boston’s American League Wild Card position after entering the series 3 1/2 games back of the final playoff spot.