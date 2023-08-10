Alex Verdugo hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to help the Red Sox defeat the Royals on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

In his first at-bat, Verdugo grounded out to first and wasn’t happy with the plate appearance. He made an adjustment in his second at-bat, and it paid off.

“I was just looking to put on a good swing and be on time,” Verdugo told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s trying to stay through the ball. Trying to stay inside the ball and through it that way I don’t do what I did my first at-bat and roll over to first. … I want to avoid as many of those (as possible). I’d rather have a blooper to left, than the rollover to first.”

Verdugo noted that when he is hitting well he is able to use his hands on the bat to give himself “forgiveness” in his swing and the ability to make contact. The outfielder added he is working on trying to get that momentum back.

The 27-year-old finished 1-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs, one run scored and a strikeout. He noted as big as his hit was, the Red Sox earned the win as a team.

“Every run was big today,” Verdugo said. “Whether it was the homer by (Triston) Casas, the two runs I drove in, Reese (McGuire’s) line drive up the middle. These were all big at-bats.”

The Red Sox held the Royals to seven hits and three runs and defensively, McGuire came up huge for Boston by throwing out Maikel Garcia and Dairon Blanco trying to steal second.

“I think it was one of those things,” Verdugo said. “It was a team effort and our pitchers did the job. Nick (Pivetta) did a really good job starting and the bullpen came in and shut it down as well.”