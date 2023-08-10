For a moment, Alex Verdugo thought Red Sox teammate Masataka Yoshida made a web gem in the second inning Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

That was an understandable reaction from Verdugo. After all, the baseball hit by Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel was nowhere to be found on the outfield grass after Yoshida leaped for it. But as it turned out, the Green Monster — not Yoshida — smothered the ball.

That’s right — the ball was lodged inside the left-field wall. Specifically, inside a red light that’s used to signify an out. The broken light and inserted baseball resulted in a ground-rule double for Isbel and a Kansas City run taken off the board.

“I thought he caught it, honestly,” Verdugo told reporters after Boston’s 4-3 win, per The Boston Globe. “He went up and I didn’t see the ball, where it went after, so I was like, ‘Oh, he caught it!’ Then he started looking around and I was like, ‘Uhh, OK.’ Then I (saw) a little bright spot in the red light. So, that was definitely the first one I’ve ever seen to do that. I don’t know how many have actually happened like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Verdugo added: “It was kind of funny. And for them not to score made it even better.”

The Red Sox, who lost eight of 11 games since July 29, were in need of a lucky break like that. Boston parlayed the good fortune into a victory, and it will try to start a new win streak Thursday evening when it wraps up its four-game set with Kansas City.