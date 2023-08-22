Yordan Álvarez has done nothing but hit against the Boston Red Sox throughout his career.

On Tuesday night, however, the Houston Astros will be without the 2021 ALCS MVP.

The slugger was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup after jamming his index finger in a door while he was in his home earlier in the day, as reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The 26-year-old went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in Houston’s 9-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday night to kick off a four-game series.

Álvarez notably went on an unstoppable tear in 2021 when the two teams met in the postseason when he went 12-for-23 with a 1.408 OPS as the Astros advanced past the Red Sox to the World Series.

The Red Sox look to split the first two games of the series when the teams meet on Tuesday. You can watch the game on NESN.