Are you ready for a second wave of Zappe Fever?
Quarterback Bailey Zappe cleared waivers Wednesday and “likely” will join the Patriots practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The sophomore signal-caller was waived by New England on Tuesday after an underwhelming second training camp.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss confirmed Yates’ report while adding undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham also will join the practice squad.
Zappe’s release reportedly “shocked” some within the organization.
The Patriots previously released Trace McSorley, leaving Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the initial 53-man roster. New England reportedly intends to target a veteran to back up Jones, rather than giving the job back to Zappe.
If Zappe indeed returns to the practice squad, he likely will be on the field Wednesday when the Patriots practice for the final time this week.
