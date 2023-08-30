Are you ready for a second wave of Zappe Fever?

Quarterback Bailey Zappe cleared waivers Wednesday and “likely” will join the Patriots practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The sophomore signal-caller was waived by New England on Tuesday after an underwhelming second training camp.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss confirmed Yates’ report while adding undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham also will join the practice squad.

QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham (also WR) are both planning to re-sign with the Patriots practice squad.



And while the sound is a little muffled, I believe I hear Bill Belichick's favorite Taylor Swift song – "You Need to Calm Down" — playing from his Gillette office. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2023

Zappe’s release reportedly “shocked” some within the organization.

The Patriots previously released Trace McSorley, leaving Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the initial 53-man roster. New England reportedly intends to target a veteran to back up Jones, rather than giving the job back to Zappe.

If Zappe indeed returns to the practice squad, he likely will be on the field Wednesday when the Patriots practice for the final time this week.