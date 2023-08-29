FOXBORO, Mass. — Even the Patriots’ most established locker room leader was surprised to see Bailey Zappe go.

New England released its second-year backup quarterback Tuesday during final roster cuts. Special teams captain Matthew Slater said he didn’t see that move coming.

“I guess I’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” Slater said Tuesday afternoon. “You just worry about the things that you can control. You keep your head down and hope that you do a good enough job, and you support your teammates.

“Certainly something like that is, I guess, surprising for a lot of us, but that’s just the nature of the business.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots reportedly hope to sign both Zappe and undrafted rookie quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham, who also was cut Tuesday, to their practice squad. But before they can do so, all 31 other NFL teams will have a chance to claim them off waivers.

Zappe was inconsistent this summer and never truly threatened Mac Jones’ starting job, but he won two games and nearly won another as a fourth-round rookie last season while Jones was sidelined with an ankle injury. If any of the league’s other general managers are intrigued by the 24-year-old’s potential, he could land elsewhere.

Slater said he’ll miss Zappe if that does happen, but that he has faith in head coach Bill Belichick’s plan for the roster.

“I know he’ll land on his feet and do a great job,” Slater said, “and I also trust that Coach is always doing what’s in the best interest of the football team and putting us in the best position to have success.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, mixed emotions on that, but I love Bailey. He knows how I feel about him. He’s one of my favorite kids of all time.”

With third-stringer Trace McSorley also released earlier in the week, Tuesday’s moves left the Patriots with just one QB — Jones — on their 53-man roster. They’ll surely add another ahead before they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium for their Sept. 10 season opener.