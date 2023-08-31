Despite a harsh series sweep by the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox still had a positive takeaway from Wednesday’s loss: Ceddanne Rafaela’s first career MLB start.
Rafaela has been a stud for Triple-A Worcester this season and had a hit during his first major league plate appearance Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old had his first RBI double Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Featured image via Rich Storry/USA TODAY Sports Images