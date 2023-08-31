Despite a harsh series sweep by the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox still had a positive takeaway from Wednesday’s loss: Ceddanne Rafaela’s first career MLB start.

Rafaela has been a stud for Triple-A Worcester this season and had a hit during his first major league plate appearance Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old had his first RBI double Wednesday at Fenway Park.

For more, check out the “Best Comeback,” in the video above presented by Berkshire Bank.

Featured image via Rich Storry/USA TODAY Sports Images