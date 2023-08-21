At first glance, reading “Bill Belichick yelled at Mac Jones during practice” seems pretty interesting. The relationship between the Patriots head coach and quarterback has been a big offseasons topic, after all.

But there’s more to the story, which really is a non-story — just ask Belichick.

New England’s head coach lashed out at Jones and the first-team offense late in last Wednesday’s joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay. You can click here for a full breakdown, but here’s the gist: Belichick brought Jones and the offense back onto the field after a two-minute drill ended with a field goal. It looked like he wanted players to get another crack at executing plays during a running-clock, no-timeouts scenario with 20-ish seconds left. But the first play saw Jones miss Kendrick Bourne, who slipped, on an out-route near the sideline. That’s when Belichick lost his cool.

Jones shouldered the blame after practice but didn’t go into great detail. Our best guess: Belichick was upset that Jones risked throwing to Bourne, who could’ve been tackled inbounds, resulting in a running clock and no field goal.

That brings us to Monday morning when Belichick was asked about the incident during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“. Hill said he heard Belichick got “heated” at Jones, then asked whether he liked the reaction from his quarterback.

“I don’t think I put the heat on anybody,” Belichick answered. “There’s things we need to correct and work out. And that’s just coaching.”

Fair enough.

Jones and the Patriots offense responded the following day with a statement performance against the Packers. You could argue it was his best practice since his rookie campaign.

Ultimately, that probably is all that Belichick cares about.

New England will practice this week in Foxboro, Mass., on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Patriots then will travel to Tennessee for Friday’s preseason game with the Titans.