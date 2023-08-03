Blue Jays Place Star Player On Injured List Before Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays visit Fenway Park for a three-game weekend series with the Boston Red Sox beginning on Friday night.

The series is massive for both teams with major wild card implications as the Blue Jays could enter the series with as much as a three game lead on the Red Sox for the final American League wild card spot if they defeat the Orioles on Thursday.

As the teams converge at Fenway, Toronto will be missing one of its stars after placing shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list with patellar tendinitis. Bichette awkwardly rounded first base on a hit in Monday’s contest and left the game.

To fill in at shortstop, the Blue Jays made a deadline trade for quality defender Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals. In a separate deal between the teams, Toronto also bolstered the bullpen for a postseason push with flame-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks.

The Red Sox avoid a hitter in Bichette who has eight home runs and 39 RBIs as a .328 lifetime hitter against Boston in 50 career games.

The crucial three-game series between Boston and Toronto begins on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.