Bruins’ Forward Trent Frederic ‘Happy’ After Avoiding Arbitration

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic came to an agreement on a deal ahead of his Aug. 1 arbitration hearing.

The restricted free agent and the Bruins found common ground, settling on a two-year, $4.6 million contract extension.

Frederic reflected on what the process was like and his hopes for the future now that he’s staying with the Bruins.

“The process was different from the entry-level contract, my last contract. So I guess with the whole arbitration thing, I guess it gives a little more leverage to RFAs,” Frederic told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’m happy with the deal. I’m glad that we got to settle before. I think they’re happy and I’m happy, so it’s all good.”

Story continues below advertisement

The forward continued on about where he sees himself in a leadership role now that veteran center Patrice Bergeron has retired.

“I just try to work hard, try to be the best human I can, best hockey player, and try to represent the Boston Bruins as best I can,” Frederic continued. “The leadership, I’ll try to bring.

“It’s gonna be hard to replace Bergy and the guys that have left this summer, but I know we have a lot of good guys in there.”

The forward looks to have continued success following his 2022-23 campaign, where he netted a career-best 17 goals and added 14 assists, averaging just about 12 minutes on ice per game.